2017年 1月 4日

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation to Enanta's FXR Agonist candidate, EDP-305

Jan 4 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA grants fast track designation to Enanta's FXR Agonist candidate, EDP-305, for the treatment of nash with liver fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
