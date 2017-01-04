BRIEF-Kura oncology receives FDA clearance to proceed with clinical trial for KO-947

Jan 4 Kura Oncology Inc

* Kura oncology receives FDA clearance to proceed with clinical trial for erk inhibitor ko-947 and nominates ko-539 as development candidate for menin-mll inhibitor program

* Kura Oncology Inc- company's goal for its menin-mll inhibitor program is to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial in 2018

* Kura expects to initiate a phase 1 trial of ko-947 in first half of 2017