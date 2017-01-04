版本:
BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics announces $15 mln milestone payment from pfizer

Jan 4 Spark Therapeutics Inc :

* Spark therapeutics announces $15 million milestone payment from pfizer for progress in hemophilia b gene therapy program

* Spark therapeutics - Co maintains responsibility for clinical development of spk-fix product candidates through completion of phase 1/2 trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
