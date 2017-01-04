版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Aevi Genomic Medicine top-line results for Phase 2/3 SAGA clinical trial expected in Q1 2017

Jan 4 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc :

* Aevi Genomic Medicine announces completion of enrollment for Phase 2/3 SAGA clinical trial of AEVI-001 (NFC-1) in MGLUR+ ADHD adolescents

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc- top-line results expected in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
