2017年 1月 4日

BRIEF-Ironwood announces new drug application for DUZALLO has been accepted for FDA review

Jan 4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ironwood announces new drug application for duzallo(tm) (fixed-dose combination of lesinurad and allopurinol) has been accepted for fda review

* Ironwood pharmaceuticals inc- fda prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date is expected to occur in second half of 2017

* Ironwood pharmaceuticals inc- if approved, duzallo is expected to be commercially available in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
