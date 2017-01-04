版本:
BRIEF-Wellcare and Universal American announces termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

Jan 4 Wellcare Health Plans Inc :

* Wellcare and universal american announce early termination of hart-scott-rodino waiting period for wellcare's proposed acquisition of universal american

* Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period satisfies one of conditions to closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
