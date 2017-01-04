BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix announces results for Phase 3 clinical trial of DEXTENZA

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
Jan 4 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :
* Ocular therapeutix(tm) announces additional successful results for Phase 3 clinical trial of dextenza(tm)
* Ocular therapeutix inc - statistically significant secondary endpoint of absence of ocular flare confirms further evidence of reduction of inflammation
* Ocular therapeutix inc - secondary endpoint was statistically superior to placebo at all measured time points
* Ocular therapeutix - dextenza has exhibited a favorable safety profile and has been well tolerated in all clinical trials, regardless of indication
* Ocular therapeutix inc - plans to resubmit nda to fda for dextenza for treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery early in q1 of 2017
* Ocular therapeutix inc - intends to submit supplemental nda for dextenza to broaden its label to include an indication for post-surgical inflammation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.