BRIEF-UniFirst announces financial results for Q1 of fiscal 2017

Jan 4 UniFirst Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $1.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion

* UniFirst announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue $386.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $393.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.00

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.16, revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
