公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-RMP Energy names Josh Young to board of directors

Jan 4 RMP Energy Inc :

* RMP Energy announces new addition to board of directors

* RMP Energy Inc - Young's appointment expands RMP's board of directors to eight directors

* RMP Energy Inc - immediate appointment of Josh Young as an independent director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
