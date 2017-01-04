BRIEF-Mission Ready announces private placement

Jan 4 Mission Ready Services Inc :

* Mission Ready announces private placement & provides Wild Things acquisition update

* Mission Ready Services - non-brokered private placement of up to 11 million units at $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN $1.100 million

* Mission Ready Services - proceeds from offering to be used for growth of co's current initiatives, including manufacturing equipment, materials