BRIEF-Global Medical REIT to buy Great Bend Regional Hospital for $24.5 mln

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Global Medical REIT Inc :
* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update
* Dec 30 entered purchase contract to acquire Great Bend Regional Hospital for a purchase price of $24.500 million
* Great Bend Regional Hospital LLC, is expected to enter into a 15-year triple net lease with GMR
* GMR expects to fund this acquisition using borrowings from company's credit facility or other available cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.