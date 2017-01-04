BRIEF-Evoke Phase 3 diabetic gastroparesis trial did not meet primary endpoint

Jan 4 Evoke Pharma Inc :

* Evoke provides additional data demonstrating statistically significant benefit for Gimoti in moderate to severe patients in phase 3 diabetic gastroparesis trial

* Evoke Pharma Inc- phase 3 trial failed to reach its primary endpoint

* Evoke Pharma Inc- phase 3 safety data revealed no significant adverse effects and were consistent with favorable results from previous Gimoti studies

* Evoke Pharma Inc - patients with moderate to severe symptoms, responded statistically significantly better when treated with Gimoti