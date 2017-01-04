版本:
BRIEF-Oncomed initiates enrollment of phase 1B clinical trial of anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody

Jan 4 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncomed initiates enrollment of phase 1b clinical trial of anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody as second-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer patients

* Second phase 1B study in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer is expected to begin enrolling patients soon. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
