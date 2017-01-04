BRIEF-O2micro revises Q4 2016 financial guidance

Jan 4 O2micro International Ltd :

* O2micro revises fourth quarter 2016 financial guidance

* Sees Q4 revenue about $15.4 million to $15.9 million

* Gross margin for Q4 is expected to be between 53 pct and 55 pct, versus company's previous guidance of 51 pct to 53 pct

* Increase in anticipated revenue for q4 is primarily result of increased demand for high end TV and power tools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: