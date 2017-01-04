版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Delphi acquires Movimento

Jan 4 Delphi Automotive Plc :

* Delphi strengthens end-to-end secure software capabilities with acquisition of Movimento

* Delphi Automotive Plc - terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
