BRIEF-Pason reports acquisition of Verdazo Analytics

Jan 4 Pason Systems Inc :

* Pason announces acquisition of Verdazo Analytics and the sale of assets

* Also announces that it has sold operating assets of 3PS Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, to an arm's length party

* Pason Systems- as a result of divestiture, co expects a non-cash impairment charge, majority of which relates to intangible assets, in Q4 of 2016