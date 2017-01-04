版本:
中国
2017年 1月 4日

BRIEF-Pason reports acquisition of Verdazo Analytics

Jan 4 Pason Systems Inc :

* Pason announces acquisition of Verdazo Analytics and the sale of assets

* Also announces that it has sold operating assets of 3PS Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, to an arm's length party

* Pason Systems- as a result of divestiture, co expects a non-cash impairment charge, majority of which relates to intangible assets, in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
