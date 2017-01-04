版本:
BRIEF-McCoy Global announces strategic asset acquisition of 3PS

Jan 4 McCoy Global Inc

* McCoy Global Inc. announces strategic asset acquisition of 3PS, Inc.

* McCoy Global Inc - Asset purchase, which includes real estate of 3PS, is for total consideration of $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
