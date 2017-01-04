版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Delta expects unit revenue to decline 2.5-3 pct for December qtr

Jan 4 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for December 2016

* Delta Air Lines Inc - expects unit revenue to decline 2.5-3.0% for December quarter

* Delta Air Lines Inc - preliminary December consolidated PRASM change was flat YoY

* Delta Air Lines Inc - preliminary December mainline completion factor was 99.8%

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Dec load factor 85.3% versus 84.4%

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Dec RPMs 16.8 billion versus 16.37 billion

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Dec ASMs 19.7 billion versus 19.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
