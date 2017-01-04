BRIEF-Delta expects unit revenue to decline 2.5-3 pct for December qtr

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta reports financial and operating performance for December 2016
* Delta Air Lines Inc - expects unit revenue to decline 2.5-3.0% for December quarter
* Delta Air Lines Inc - preliminary December consolidated PRASM change was flat YoY
* Delta Air Lines Inc - preliminary December mainline completion factor was 99.8%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Dec load factor 85.3% versus 84.4%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Dec RPMs 16.8 billion versus 16.37 billion
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Dec ASMs 19.7 billion versus 19.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.