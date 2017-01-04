版本:
BRIEF-BE Resources private placement and debt conversion

Jan 4 BE Resources Inc

* BE Resources private placement and debt conversion

* BE Resources Inc - To offer for sale, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 9 million common shares at a price of CDN$0.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
