版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces delivery of two Newbuilding Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels

Jan 4 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc announces delivery of two Newbuilding Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels and drawdown of us$57.24 million term loan facility with the export-import bank of china

* Diana Shipping - M/V San Francisco time chartered to Koch Shipping of Singapore at gross charter rate of $11,750/day minus 5% commission paid to third parties

* Diana Shipping Inc - purpose of drawdown of US$57.24 million is to partially finance acquisition cost of M/V San Francisco and M/V Newport News Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐