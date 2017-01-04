版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price CFO Kenneth Moreland to retire in 2017

Jan 4 T. Rowe Price Group Inc :

* T. Rowe Price chief financial officer Kenneth V. Moreland to retire in 2017

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - firm searching for a new CFO in new year

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - Ken's official retirement date has not been determined beyond being later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐