2017年 1月 4日

BRIEF-BioPharmX completes enrollment of Phase 2B OPAL trial for acne vulgaris

Jan 4 BioPharmX Corp :

* BioPharmX completes enrollment of BPX-01 Phase 2B OPAL clinical trial for acne vulgaris

* BioPharmX Corp - expect trial results will be available in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
