版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Houston American enters agreement with Founders Oil & Gas to buy interest in Permian Basin assets

Jan 4 Houston American Energy Corp :

* Houston American Energy announces participation agreement with Founders Oil & Gas to acquire interest in Permian Basin assets

* Purchase price for interest is $5,500 per net mineral acre, or a total of $1.1 million.

* Houston American Energy - will acquire 25% working interest in two lease blocks covering approximately 800 acres in Reeves County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐