版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:56 BJT

BRIEF-Intelgenx announces definitive agreement with Chemo Group for a generic CNS tablet

Jan 4 Intelgenx Technologies Corp -

* Intelgenx announces definitive agreement with Chemo Group for a generic CNS tablet

* Intelgenx announces definitive agreement with Chemo Group for a generic CNS tablet

* Intelgenx Technologies Corp- Under agreement, Intelgenx is entitled to an upfront payment, development costs of product and future milestone payments

* Under agreement Chemo and Intelgenx will also share profits of commercialization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐