BRIEF-Intelgenx announces definitive agreement with Chemo Group for a generic CNS tablet

Jan 4 Intelgenx Technologies Corp -

* Intelgenx announces definitive agreement with Chemo Group for a generic CNS tablet

* Intelgenx announces definitive agreement with Chemo Group for a generic CNS tablet

* Intelgenx Technologies Corp- Under agreement, Intelgenx is entitled to an upfront payment, development costs of product and future milestone payments

* Under agreement Chemo and Intelgenx will also share profits of commercialization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: