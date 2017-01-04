版本:
BRIEF-FCA US December sales fall 10 pct

Jan 4 FCA US LLC:

* FCA US reports 2016 December and full-year U.S. sales

* Reported December U.S. sales of 192,519 units, a 10 percent decrease compared with sales in December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
