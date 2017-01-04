BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy initiates prepackaged Chapter 11 proceedings

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
Jan 4 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc :
* Bonanza Creek Energy initiates prepackaged Chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreement
* Prepackaged plan will reduce unsecured bond obligations by approximately $867 million
* Emergence from Chapter 11 is expected before end of Q1 of 2017
* Has filed a series of motions with bankruptcy court requesting authority to continue normal operations
* Company will continue to operate its business as a debtor-in-possession under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court
* Prepackaged plan contemplates a $200 million equity infusion
* Will continue to work closely with suppliers and partners to ensure that it meets ongoing obligations, and business continues uninterrupted
* Fully expects to continue existing operations, maintain staffing and equipment as normal through financial restructuring process
* RSA provides that existing shareholders will get 4.5 pct of reorganized co's equity as of effective date of prepackaged plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
