BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors North America says December 2016 sales of 7,383 units versus 7,887 units in Dec 2015

Jan 4 Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc -

* Mitsubishi motors closes 2016 with 4th consecutive year of annual sales growth

* Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc - Reported December 2016 sales of 7,383 units versus 7,887 units in Dec 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
