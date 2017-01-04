版本:
BRIEF-IGM Financial says total AUM were $141.8 bln at Dec 31, 2016

Jan 4 IGM Financial Inc

* IGM Financial Inc announces December 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

* mutual fund assets under management were $137.1 billion at December 31, 2016, compared with $135.4 billion at November 30, 2016

* total assets under management were $141.8 billion at December 31, 2016, compared with $140.1 billion at November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
