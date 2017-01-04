版本:
BRIEF-JDL Gold provides corporate update

Jan 4 JDL Gold Corp

* JDL gold provides corporate update

* Intends to increase throughput at koricancha mill gradually over coming quarters towards its installed capacity of 10,000 tonnes per month

* Export, refining recommenced in December with export and sales of 810 ounces of gold and 1,000 ounces of silver completed as of month-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
