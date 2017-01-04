版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 02:51 BJT

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins expands airport passenger processing offering with acquisition of Pulse.Aero

Jan 4 Rockwell Collins Inc :

* Rockwell Collins expands airport passenger processing offering with acquisition of Pulse.Aero

* Pulse.Aero's products and services will be integrated into airport systems portfolio of co's information management services business

* Has acquired Pulse.Aero Limited, a UK-based company specializing in self-service bag drop solutions and airline applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
