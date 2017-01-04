版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co buys chicago-based Gruppo Marcucci LLC

Jan 4 Arthur J Gallagher & Co :

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Chicago-based Gruppo Marcucci LLC

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Led by partners Rhonda Marcucci and Ed Barry, Gruppo Marcucci team will continue to operate from their current location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
