版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Metallic Minerals acquires additional properties in Keno Hill

Jan 4 Metallic Minerals Corp :

* Metallic Minerals Corp acquires additional properties totalling 43.5 square kilometres in the Keno Hill Silver District Of Yukon, Canada

* new properties expand Keno Hill holdings by 60% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐