BRIEF-Zumiez Reports December 2016 sales results

Jan 5 Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez inc. Reports december 2016 sales results

* December same store sales rose 3.4 percent

* December sales $143.6 million

* December same store sales view up 4.4 percent -- thomson reuters data

* Zumiez - total net sales for 5-week period ended dec 31, 2016 increased 6.8% to $143.6 million, versus $134.5 million for five-week period ended jan 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
