BRIEF-Kohl's Corp sees fy 2016 EPS $2.92 to $2.97

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 Kohls Corp
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.92 to $2.97
* Kohl's Corporation reports november/december sales and updates 2016 guidance
* Kohl's Corporation reports november/december sales and updates 2016 guidance
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.60 to $3.65 excluding items
* Kohls Corp says sales were volatile throughout holiday season
* Kohls Corp says strong sales on black friday and during week before christmas were offset by softness in early november and december
* Kohls Corp -expects its fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share to be $2.92 to $2.97 versus its previous guidance of $3.12 to $3.32 per diluted share
* Kohls Corp - change in guidance is primarily a result of lower than planned sales for quarter
* 2016 gross margin is projected to be lower than plan due to mix and timing of sales and competitive promotional environment
* Kohls Corp - inventories per store at end of q4 are projected to decrease from prior year levels in mid-to-high single digit range
* Fy earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.