版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Kilroy Realty announces offering of 3.5 mln shares of common stock

Jan 5 Kilroy Realty Corp

* Kilroy realty corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock

* Commenced a public offering of 3.5 million shares of common stock

* Kilroy realty -intends to use net proceeds from offering for partially funding co's previously announced special cash dividend, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐