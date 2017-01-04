版本:
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces offering of common stock

Jan 5 Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Loxo Oncology Inc - Loxo Oncology intends to use net proceeds from offering for early commercialization activities for larotrectinib among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
