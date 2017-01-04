版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-DiamondRock names Thomas Healy chief COO of asset management

Jan 4 DiamondRock Hospitality Co

* DiamondRock names Thomas Healy chief operating officer and executive vice president of asset management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
