版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Ironwood Pharma appoints Amy Schulman to board

Jan 5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood pharmaceuticals appoints amy schulman to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐