BRIEF-GSE Systems announces new $5 mln revolving credit facility

Jan 5 Gse Systems Inc

* GSE systems announces new $5 million revolving credit facility

* GSE systems - has entered into new $5 million revolving line of credit, which replaces co's previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
