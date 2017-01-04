BRIEF-Macy's sees FY 2016 EPS $2.95-$3.10 excluding items

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 Macy's Inc
* Macy's, inc. Reports november/december sales and revises 2016 guidance
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10 excluding items
* Macy's -comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis declined by 2.1 percent in months of november and december 2016 combined
* Macy's inc says on an owned basis, comparable sales declined by 2.7 percent in combined november/december period
* Macy's inc says " while our sales trend is consistent with lower end of our guidance, we had anticipated sales would be stronger"
* Macy's - for 2016, maintains sales guidance of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent decrease in comparable sales on owned plus licensed basis, and expects to come in at lower end of guidance
* Macy's inc says for fiscal 2016 expects comparable sales on an owned basis to be approximately 50 basis points lower
* Fy earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $25.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.