BRIEF-Sonic Corp Q1 EPS $0.28

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 5 Sonic Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Sonic refranchising momentum continues in the first fiscal quarter
* Q1 same store sales fell 2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sonic Corp sees 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in openings for fy 2017
* Sonic Corp says continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat year over year
* Sonic Corp sees fy drive-in-level margins of 16%-17%, depending upon timing of drive-in divestitures,degree of same-store sales growth at co drive-ins
* Sonic Corp says for fiscal 2017 anticipates negative 2% to 0% same-store sales for system
* Sonic Corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $40 million to $45 million reflecting ongoing investment into company's technology initiatives
* Sonic Corp says fiscal year 2017 free cash flow of approximately $60 million
* Sonic Corp qtrly total revenue $129.6 million versus $145.8 million
* Q1 revenue view $130.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.