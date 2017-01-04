版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant adds new board member

Jan 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces addition of Richard U. Deschutter to its board of directors

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International - with addition of Deschutter, Valeant has increased size of board to 13 members, 12 of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐