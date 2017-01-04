版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Eisai acquires global development and marketing rights for chronic weight management treatment

Jan 4 Eisai Co Ltd

* Eisai acquires all global development and marketing rights for chronic weight management treatment lorcaserin HCI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
