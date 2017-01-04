BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eisai amend marketing and supply agreement for BELVIQ

Jan 4 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arena Pharmaceuticals and Eisai amend marketing and supply agreement for BELVIQ globally

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of revised agreement are expected to provide arena with $23 million of cash payments

* Arena Pharma-financial terms of revised deal expected to provide co with over $80 million of potential cost relief on current lorcaserin development obligations

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - will continue to be eligible to receive royalty payments on net sales of Belviq