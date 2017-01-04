版本:
BRIEF-RPM acquires two companies with combined annual net sales of $42 mln

Jan 4 RPM International Inc

* RPM acquires two companies with combined annual net sales of $42 million

* RPM International Inc - expect addition of Prochem, which will be integrated into legend brands' current offering of professional cleaning products

* RPM International Inc - terms of transactions, which are expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
