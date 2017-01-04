版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Dermira elects Emmanuel Caeymaex to board

Jan 5 Dermira Inc

* Dermira elects Emmanuel Caeymaex to board of directors

* Dermira - board has determined that Mark Mcdade should continue to serve as a director on co's board, which will now be comprised of 10 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
