版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Acceptance announces retirement of chairman Donald Foss

Jan 5 Credit Acceptance Corp

* Credit acceptance announces retirement of chairman and founder, Donald A. Foss

* Board has no present intention to fill chairman's role or to fill vacancy on board created by foss's retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐