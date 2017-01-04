版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-National American University Holdings posts Q2 loss $0.03/shr

Jan 4 National American University Holdings Inc

* National American University Holdings Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and six months results

* Q2 revenue $22 million versus $25.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
