BRIEF-Landec Corporation reports Q2 EPS $0.05

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 Landec Corp
* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.19
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $133 million to $140 million
* Q2 revenue $135.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.6 million
* Landec corporation reports second quarter and first half fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "on way to achieving our full fiscal year 2017 net income growth guidance of 50% to 70%"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $143.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fy expect consolidated cash flow from operations of $30 million to $35 million and capital expenditures of approximately $30 million
* Expect revenues for fiscal 2017 to be flat to slightly up compared to fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.