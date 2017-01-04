版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp announces COO retirement

Jan 5 Valley National Bancorp

* Valley National Bancorp announces the retirement of senior executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Peter Crocitto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
